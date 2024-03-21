Bathinda in sound position against Ludhiana in district cricket tourney

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 20

Bathinda were in a sound position against Ludhiana on the opening day of the inaugural match in the Punjab State Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Tournament that started in Bathinda on Wednesday.

Invited to bat first, visitors Ludhiana, in their first innings were restricted to a small total of 148 runs in 42.4 overs. Rajveer Soni was the top scorer with 40 runs and was followed by Harshit Takkar and Shivam Verma who chipped in with 35 and 26 runs, respectively. For the hosts, Delove Kumar Goyal and Manish Shearan grabbed three wickets each, while Gurparam Singh Dhami and Jatin Majoka scalped two victims each.

At draw of stumps, Bathinda were 178 for six after 45 overs in which Armaan Deep Sharma contributed 63 runs and Shiv was batting on 60 runs. With a lead of 30 runs, Bathinda were sitting comfortably with just a day’s play left.

