Bathinda secure 3 points in draw against Ludhiana

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 9

The match between Ludhiana and Bathinda ended in a draw today, but on the basis of the first innings’ lead of 228 runs, the latter secured three points and Ludhiana had to content with just one point. The two-day second league in group B in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-16) Cricket Tournament was played in Bathinda.

Yesterday, Bathinda, in their first innings had scored 368 runs after losing seven wickets in the allotted 90 overs and Ludhiana were 20 for one. Today, they resumed their innings on a cautious note. However, they failed to put up any resistence against the accurate bowing by Bathinda, particularly, Samarthya Sharma and Himanshu Lihidiya as their innings folded at 140 runs in 54.1 overs.

Samarthya took three wickets for 32 runs and Himanshu too grabbed three wickets for 65 runs while Aditya and Varranpreet Singh Gill scalped one wicket each.

With a first innings lead, Bathinda forced a follow on and Ludhiana, in their second essay were 148 for two after 32.1 overs. As it was certain that in the remaining time, there could be no result, it was called a day.

The third match will be played between Ludhiana and Mohali on April 11 and 12 at Mohali.