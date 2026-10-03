Battle continues for poduim finish on Day 5 of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana

Players continued to battle it out for top honours on Friday, the fifth day of the district-level competitions under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan.

The fencing competitions held at the Touch Fencing Club on Dugri-Dhandra Road saw keen participation. In the under-14 girls’ epee event, Jatinder Kaur Sekhon emerged as the winner. Sonia and Lavneesh secured the second and third positions, respectively. Jasleen Ahele won the foil event, with Jasnoor Kaur coming in second place, and Sabvi and Tanvir Kaur sharing the third position. In the sabre event, Dilman claimed the top spot, followed by Abhinoor Kaur in second place, and Sukhpreet Kaur and Amand Insa finished joint third.

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The U17 girls’ category events also saw several notable performances. Ekam Kaur won the epee event. Ragini finished second and Tarleen Kaur and Aishmeen Kaur shared third place. Jasmeet Kaur stood atop the podium in the foil event, with Soraya finishing second and Shreya and Khushi coming in joint third. In sabre, Lipakshi Sharma secured first place, followed by Manpreet Kaur in second place, and Khushipreet Kaur and Rasleen Kaur finished joint third.

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At AS Modern Senior Secondary School, Khanna, the U17 girls’ powerlifting competition saw Navjot Kaur win the 43 kg category. Harpreet Kaur and Simranjit Kaur finished second and third, respectively. In the 47 kg category, Srishti claimed the gold medal, Neha the silver and Samaira took home the bronze. Jasmeen Kaur won the 57 kg category, with Srishti coming in second and Niyati third. Vandana topped the charts in the 63 kg category, followed by Anshu in second place.

In the U17 boys’ volleyball shooting finals at SCD Government College, Basian Bet emerged victorious. Chak Kalan finished runners-up. In the U21 men’s category, Bhaini Sahib secured the first position, followed by Dehlon in second place and Sohian in third. Basian Bet dominated the 21-30 years group, with GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sudhar, finishing second and Pind Gill third. Basian Bet also won the 31-40 years group, followed by Raiyan.

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In the handball finals at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the U14 boys’ team of Jawaddi Club won the title. BVM School, Udham Singh Nagar, finished second and Government Senior Secondary School, Gobind Nagar, stood third. PAU Club emerged as the winner in the U17 and U21 categories. The PAU campus team also secured the podium finishes.

The circle-style kabaddi competitions also witnessed intense competition. In the U14 girls’ category, Ludhiana-IA finished first, followed by Ludhiana-IB and Doraha. The U17 title went to the Municipal Corporation (MC) team, with Ludhiana-I and Khanna coming in second and third, respectively. In the U21 category, Jagraon topped the standings, followed by Doraha in second place and Ludhiana-I in third.

In the boys’ category, Ludhiana-II won the U14 and U17 circle-style kabaddi titles. Jagraon emerged victorious in the U21 section. Raikot and Ludhiana-I finished runners-up in the U17 and U21 categories, respectively.

The boxing competitions at Sher-e-Punjab Sports and Welfare Club, Chak village, also saw some promising performances. In the U14 boys’ 30-33 kg category, Inderpreet Singh secured first place, followed by Hithan in second place and Zorawar Singh in the third position. Neeraj Kumar won the 37-40 kg group, with Gurnoor Singh and Lovdeep Singh finishing second and third, respectively. Ripanjot Singh topped the standings in the 40-43 kg category, with Karamjot Singh coming in second and Harfeteh Singh finishing third.