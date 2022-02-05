Bawa withdraws nomination papers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 4

Senior Congress leader Krishan Kumar Bawa has withdrawn his nomination papers today and is back into the party fold. Earlier, he had announced to contest as an Independent from Ludhiana West against siting MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu and had filed his nomination papers.

Bawa has been a loyal Congressman from the past 40 years. “I am a soldier of the party and acted as per the wishes of its high command. I was shot in both my legs in 1989. Even during the militancy period we kept the flag of Congress flying high. I will be campaigning for the party,” said Bawa.

Bawa had alleged that Ishwarjot Cheema managed to get the ticket from Ludhiana South only because he was backed by Bharat Bhushan Ashu. This was seventh time that Bawa was ignored by the Congress after which he had decided to contest as an Independent.