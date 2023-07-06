Bazigar Basti man booked for sexually assaulting girl

Ludhiana, July 5
The Salem Tabri police on Tuesday booked a man on the charge of raping his 12-year-old niece in Bazigar Basti.
The suspect has been identified as Dharminder, a local resident.
The victim’s mother told the police that the incident took place when her husband and their son were away in another state. On the morning of July 3, she left her two minor daughters home alone as she left for work. “At around 8 pm when, I returned home, my elder daughter was sobbing. When I asked her what happened, she confided to me about being sexually assaulted by her own uncle,” the woman said.
Investigating officer Harjit Singh said a case has been registered and efforts to nab the suspect are under way.
