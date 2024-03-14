BBA department bags overall trophy at GGI athletics meet

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 13

The Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Department bagged the overall trophy in the annual athletics meet of Gulzar Group of Institutes (GGI) held today. A large number of students from all streams took part in the meet showcasing their talent.

In 200m race for boys, Yuvraj came out triumphant while in the girls section, Mausami Kumari emerged the winner. In 400m race, Jaspreet Singh and Harshpreet Kaur clinched the top honours in the boys and girls sections, respectively.

In the shot put event, Shara Nyash and Adeline Ruendo wrapped up the titles in the girls and boys categories, respectively, while the team comprising Shivam, Aryan, Khya Shalu and Kipa Mama secured the first position; and in discus throw; Faisal Fayaz secured the first place in the boys group while Lyn Tanuta romped home victorious in the girls section.

The chairman of GGI, Gurcharan Singh, advised the students to take part in games of their choice for the overall development of their personalities. Sports help in improving both physical and mental strength as the body remains fit and healthy, he added.

Gurkirat Singh, executive director, was the chief guest at the valedictory function. Highlighting the importance of sports, he said that life lessons are learned on the playground as games instill discipline, perseverance, teamwork, sense of justice and cooperation.