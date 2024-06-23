BCM Arya Samaj schools pledge to combat climate change by planting trees

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 22

In a unified effort to address the challenge of rising global temperatures, the schools managed by Arya Samaj, Model Town, have committed to keeping their surroundings green through a tree-planting initiative.

Arya Samaj, Model Town; BCM Arya International School; BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School; BCM Arya School, Lalton; RS Model School and Arya Kanya Gurukul have all joined forces under the Sambhav Foundation’s campaign to plant and nurture trees for a lifetime.

Captain VK Sayal, school manager, has pledged on behalf of these institutions to contribute 11,000 trees to the cause. Under the leadership of president Rakesh Jain, the school management is dedicated to making their surroundings greener and serving as a role model for other institutions.

