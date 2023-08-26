BCM Arya students bag 6 medals in karate c'ship

Ludhiana, August 25
Students of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, recently won six medals in the All-India Independence Day International Karate Championship that was recently held at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.
The Ludhiana school students bagged one gold, three silver and two bronze medals in the championship, in which participants from across the country vied for top honours in different weight categories.
Gursahib Singh clinched the gold medal while Adhirath Bansal, Shabad Kataria and Kunwar Partap Singh won silver medals. Vansh Bhatia and Shaurya Verma were declared second runners-up in their respective weight categories.
Principal Anuja Kaushal congratulated the students on the achievement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called Shiv Shakti
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
6 dead as Lucknow-Rameswaram Express's coach catches fire in Madurai
All the six victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the sources s...
Focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered