BCM Arya students bag 6 medals in karate c'ship

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 25

Students of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, recently won six medals in the All-India Independence Day International Karate Championship that was recently held at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

The Ludhiana school students bagged one gold, three silver and two bronze medals in the championship, in which participants from across the country vied for top honours in different weight categories.

Gursahib Singh clinched the gold medal while Adhirath Bansal, Shabad Kataria and Kunwar Partap Singh won silver medals. Vansh Bhatia and Shaurya Verma were declared second runners-up in their respective weight categories.

Principal Anuja Kaushal congratulated the students on the achievement.