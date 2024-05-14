BCM Arya students shine in CBSE Class X, 4 bag top spot

Ludhiana, May 13
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced the Class X results. Students looked both excited and anxious when they got to know about the declaration of results.
Students of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, have done exceptionally well in the examinations. Four students of the school have scored 99.4 per cent marks and have brought laurels to the institute. They are the toppers in the district.
Abhishek Dhanda, Hardik Gupta, Pearlpreet Kaur and Sania Sood have scored 99.4 per cent marks and have topped the district. The second position in the district is bagged by Delisha, another student from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, with 99.2 per cent marks. The third position is shared by six students with 99 per cent marks. Nikita Bansal, Yuval Jain, Harshika Chawla and Harman Singh Sokhi, all from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Dia Bansal from DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, and Gunveen Kaur from Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, have scored 99 per cent marks to secure the third position in the district.
Abhishek Dhanda wants to be a successful entrepreneur. He has taken commerce with financial management. His father is a businessman while mother is a homemaker. He took tuition in maths. Hardik Gupta wants to be an engineer. He has taken non-medical. He took tuition for some time. Hardik’s father is a businessman and mother is a homemaker. Pearlpreet Kaur never took any tuition and believed in self-study. She wants to be a doctor. Her father is a businessman while mother is a lecturer at a college. Sania Sood wants to pursue a career in computer science. Her father is a businessman while mother is a housewife. She took tuition in main subjects.
Compartment cases decline
The number of students who got compartment (full subjects) has decline from 1,34,774 (6.22 per cet) in 2023 to 1,32,337 (5.91 per cent) this year. This time, 2,12,384 students (9.49 per cent) have scored 90 per cent and above, which is an increase from last year’s 1,95,799. Another 47,983 students (2.14%) have scored 95 per cent and above, which is also an increase from 44,297 candidates in 2023.
