BCM hosts LSSC Basketball Tourney

Ludhiana, December 11
The vibrant ground of BCM Arya witnessed a spectacular show of coordination and athletic prowess during the LSSC U 17 Basketball Tournament. Bringing together 19 schools and 400 talented students, this event, spanning two days highlighted the participants’ basketball skills. The basketball court reverberated with thunderous cheers, setting the stage for an environment pulsating with excitement and healthy competition.
The tournament stood as a testament to Ludhiana’s vibrant sports culture and the limitless potential of its young athletes. Principal Anuja Kaushal stated that the LSSC Basketball Tournament U-17 was a remarkable testament to coordination, talent, and sportsmanship. This event united schools, students, and sports enthusiasts, glorifying excellence and emphasizing sports’ pivotal role in shaping character and skills.
THE RESULTS
Under - 17 Boys
First Position: DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road
Second Position: BCM Arya Model Sr Sec School, Shastri Nagar
Third Position: BCM Sector 32, Chd Road
Under - 17 Girls
First Position: BCM Arya Model Sr Sec School, Shastri Nagar
Second Position: DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road
Third Position: Sacred Heart Convent, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana
