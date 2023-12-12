BCM hosts LSSC Basketball Tourney

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 11

The vibrant ground of BCM Arya witnessed a spectacular show of coordination and athletic prowess during the LSSC U 17 Basketball Tournament. Bringing together 19 schools and 400 talented students, this event, spanning two days highlighted the participants’ basketball skills. The basketball court reverberated with thunderous cheers, setting the stage for an environment pulsating with excitement and healthy competition.

The tournament stood as a testament to Ludhiana’s vibrant sports culture and the limitless potential of its young athletes. Principal Anuja Kaushal stated that the LSSC Basketball Tournament U-17 was a remarkable testament to coordination, talent, and sportsmanship. This event united schools, students, and sports enthusiasts, glorifying excellence and emphasizing sports’ pivotal role in shaping character and skills.

THE RESULTS

Under - 17 Boys

First Position: DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road

Second Position: BCM Arya Model Sr Sec School, Shastri Nagar

Third Position: BCM Sector 32, Chd Road

Under - 17 Girls

First Position: BCM Arya Model Sr Sec School, Shastri Nagar

Second Position: DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road

Third Position: Sacred Heart Convent, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana