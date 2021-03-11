Ludhiana: Students of BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, celebrated Raksha Bandhan festival here on Wednesday. They participated in thali decoration, rakhi and card making activities held on the occasion. Students decorated thalis with pearls, glitters and flowers. School headmistress Ritu Syal said, “Raksha Bandhan marks celebration of the special bond between brother and sister.” DP Guleria said such celebrations enhanced students’ aesthetic sense, creativity and acquainted them with their culture and traditions. TNS
Ryan International School
Ludhiana: Various activities for all grades were held at Ryan International School, Dugri, during Friendship Day celebrations. The pre-primary section made friendship bands for their friends and exchanged them with each other. Students of the primary wing participated in activities starting with an oratory task wherein they spoke about five things they would like to share with their friends. This was followed by a Friendship Day search puzzle. Students also prepared a Friendship Day card for their friends and wrote quotes for them. Senior students wrote down names of their friends, who were connected to different aspects of their lives. TNS
Garden Valley Sen Sec School
Amloh: Sahodaya Inter-School Hindi Extempore Competition was organised at Garden Valley Senior Secondary School, Baina Buland, Amloh. Two students of Sant Ishar Singh Memorial Public School, Karamsar Rara Sahib, participated in the competition. Students from Class VI to VIII participated in the competition for the first group. Harjasleen Kaur of Class VIII-A clinched the first prize in this competition. Students from Class IX to XII participated in the competition for group two. Harsimran Preet Kaur of Class X-A grabbed the second position in this competition. School principal Dr Dheeraj Kumar Thapliyal congratulated students and inspired them to participate in more competitions.
