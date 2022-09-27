Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: BCM School celebrated World Environmental Health Day with fervour on Monday. Little champs held rally in the school vicinity to raise awareness on "Clean and green environment". Activities like plantation drive were also held on the occasion. The school Principal, Dr Vandna Shahi, said the main purpose of the celebration was to spread awareness about protecting the environment and ways to do it. TNS

Ryan International

Ludhiana: Montessori students at Ryan International celebrated Peace Day on Monday. Teachers explained to students values of non-violence, peace and harmony. Students indulged in activities like painting pigeons. They were shown musical videos highlighting the importance of peace and universal brotherhood. Students enjoyed activities with their peers.