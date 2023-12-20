Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: BCM School, Chandigarh Road, organised a virtual session for students of Class V, to foster global learning. The session was brought together by the school authorities and their counterparts from Imaad School, Nigeria. The main topic of discussion was communicable diseases and the different preventive measures adopted in the two countries. The students engaged in a dialogue, enhancing their understanding of global health challenges. The event aimed at transforming the students into global citizens, encouraging them to appreciate diverse perspectives and solutions to shared challenges. Through this cross-cultural exchange, participants developed a sense of unity with the global community.

Harvest International School

Harvest International School, Jassowal-Kular was awarded the first position in the country by the 2023 Education Today survey. The school was also nominated for the prestigious ‘India School Merit Award’ in the international parameter-wise co-curricular education category. The recognition was conferred, solidifying the institution’s commitment to holistic education and excellence.

DAV Public School

The staff and students of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana paid obeisance to the four sahibzadas of Shri Guru Gobind Singh. The occasion was observed with devotion in the school premises to enlighten the students about the saga of unmatched valour and sacrifices of the revered princes. The students sung devotional songs and narrated epics in praise of the gallant heroes. Principal Satwant Kaur Bhullar shared her thoughts on the sentimental occasion and prayed for world peace. The event concluded with a small community meal.

