Ludhiana: In an effort to provide hands-on experience and insights into the dynamic world of journalism, the mass media department of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, organised an enriching educational visit for 57 students to a printing press in Jalandhar. The excursion aimed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, offering students a comprehensive understanding of field and desk reporting, machine workings and the intricate workings of print journalism. During the visit, students got the invaluable opportunity to interact with seasoned professionals and glean insights from their experience.

GNPS, Model Town Extension

Students of GNPS, Model Town Extension, were awarded prizes and scholarships for excelling in the International French Exam. Amid applause and gratitude, the school thanked the French faculty for fostering linguistic excellence in students. The event highlighted the school’s commitment to global education and cultural understanding. Principal Mona Singh commended students’ dedication and teachers’ support. Top rank holders in International French Exam according to different levels are as follows: Gurpreet Kaur Khalsa, Naunidh Singh and Divjot Kaur in MEFT 0; Agamdeep Singh, Itshreen Kaur and Daman Kaur in MEFT 1; Manjeet Kaur Rai, Rhythm Preet Kaur and Gurbani in MEFT 2.

DAV Public School

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, organised annual day celebrations under the theme ‘Invincible India — a journey towards progress’ showcasing the creative prowess of Class VI students. Around 230 talented students made the event vibrant by infusing their kaleidoscopic performances. The function commenced with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony followed by the DAV Anthem, embodying the institution’s ethos and spirit. Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar, principal, extended a cordial welcome to the parents, grandparents and other guests. In a mesmerising showcase of talent, students took centre stage with their captivating performances. From the graceful movements of ‘Bhumi Manglam’ to the patriotic fervour of ‘Zero Diya Mere Bharat Ne’, army dance, G-20 and Bhangra, each performance conveyed a story of dedication and passion. The soul-stirring melodies of ‘Kantara’ echoed throughout the auditorium, while a hauntingly beautiful qawwali left them spellbound.

Drishti DR RC Jain school

Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School students secured remarkable results in Class XII CBSE Board exams. Jasnoor Kaur (Science) leads the school with an impressive 97 per cent. Following closely behind are Iqbaljeet Kaur (Commerce) with 93.8 per cent and Armaanpreet Singh (Commerce) with 92.4 per cent.

BCM school

All 328 Class XII aspirants of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, got through with flying colours in the CBSE Board exams. As many as 61 students secured above 90 per cent. School toppers include: Harsimran Kaur (Medical with 98 per cent), Rishika Swami (Commerce with 97.6 per cent) and Nandini Mittal (Commerce with 97.6 per cent).

Sacred heart convent

Students of Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Khanna, proved their mettle by scoring 100 per cent result in CBSE Class XII Board exams. In the Medical stream, Khushi Dhiman came first with 97.2 per cent, Jatin Virdy came in second with 94.4 per cent while Ishpreet Kaur bagged the third position 93 per cent. In Non-Medical, Ekamjot Singh Sandhu came in first with 90.6 per cent, Ansh stood second with 89 per cent and Jasmine Soni came in third with 86.8 per cent. In Commerce stream, Manavdeep Singh Mann came first with 96 per cent and Simarpreet stood second with 90 per cent.

Darshan academy

Through consistent hard work and practice, students of Darshan Academy brought laurels to the school by scoring excellent marks in CBSE Class X and XII Board exams.

In Class X, Sambhav Garg got 97.2 per cent, Ramnik Ambast got 96.2 per cent and Navjot got 95.4 per cent, bringing glory to the school by getting first , second and third position respectively.

Spring Dale public school

Spring Dale Public School proudly upheld its tradition of excellence in the CBSE X and XII Board exams. Class X toppers include Aashi Verma 96 per cent and Abhishek Sharma 95.6 per cent. Class XII toppers include Himanshi Singla (Medical) 93.4 per cent and Mohammed Ryan (Medical) 92.2 per cent.

