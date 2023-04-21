BCM students visit museum

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Students of BCM School, Basant City, visited the Mahraja Ranjeet Singh war memorial today. The students were taken on a guided tour of the museum. School principal JP Singh said the visit to the museum was a great learning experience for the students. The students were abe to learn about those who served in the wars, he said.

Teaching competition

Malwa Central College of Education for Women organised Panjab University teaching competition (Zone B). Suman Lata, principal of Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, was the chief guest. Neeraj Kumar, principal of HKL College of Education, Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur, was the observer and Tarlok Bandhu, principal of Khalsa College of Education, Muktsar, the guest of honour. Mukti Gill, director, Khalsa Institutions, was present on the occasion. Satwant Kaur, officiating principal of the college, congratulated the winners and thanked the organisers.

One-day seminar at Kamla Lohtia

A one-day seminar, ‘Innovation: A panacea for economic development’, was organised at Kamla Lohtia SD College, Ludhiana. The theme of the seminar was ‘Assessing the need of innovations in the changing global scenario and recognising the key role of innovations in the acceleration of economic development’. As many as 120 participants, including teachers, research scholars and students, participated in the seminar. Principal Sandeep Chanana welcomed the guests and dignitaries and Sanjiv Kumar Sharma, professor at UIAMS, Panjab University, delivered the keynote address. The first session was chaired by Harpreet Kaur, director, KIMT, while the chairperson for the second session was Monika Sharda, associate professor at MTSM College for Women.