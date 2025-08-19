Be courteous, respond promptly to locals, minister tells officials

Power Minister Sanjeev Arora directed officials at various government and public sector departments to resolve all issues of the public pending at their respective offices promptly.
Instructions were issued in response to appeals and complaints made by residents of the city during public meetings held by the minister during the past two days.
Justifying demands raised by the residents Arora said frequent interactive sessions provided a bridge between the administration and residents.
Most of the issues raised before the minister related to Municipal Corporation, police administration, revenue department and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).
