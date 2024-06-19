Be heedful while serving chhabeels, volunteers cautioned

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 18

While a number of social and religious organisations are planning chhabeels and langars to help residents beat the heat, the organisers have been urged to exercise additional caution when providing commuters with sweetened water and food on the numerous connecting roads and highways.

Social activists have suggested that, while they appreciate the volunteers’ efforts to serve commuters on important occasions like Nirjala Ekadashi today, food and beverages should only be provided to those who want the service.

The volunteers were made aware of a horrific chhabeel-related incident at Sayan village on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla route, in which six people — four of them children — were crushed to death by a truck.

Another incident was the death of Jaswinder Singh, a kabaddi player from Gujjarwal village, who was employed by the PRTC in Chandigarh. He was crushed to death in Salani village near Amloh. A few years before, in Mandiani village near Ludhiana, a child by the name of Mony had perished in another event.

Organisers of chhabeels, social activists Deepak Sharma and Vikas Krishan Sharma, said they had instructed volunteers to proceed with extreme caution when distributing the food and beverages.

The activists acknowledged that the behaviour of volunteers at many chhabeels has been inappropriate, but they also stated that most accidents were caused by careless drivers and indiscipline of the organisers.

Meanwhile, some social activists expressed dissatisfaction, saying, “Volunteers sometimes start blocking the road and forcibly stop every vehicle.”

This aside, the region enthusiastically celebrated the religious occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi wherein numerous volunteers gave fruits, electric and hand fans to the underprivileged.

#Mandi