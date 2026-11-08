Be mindful of sweets you eat, Health Department cautions Ludhiana residents

The Health Department has cautioned locals to be wary of the sweets they purchase from the market amid increased risks of adulteration due to the high demand stemming from the festive season.

The consumption of sweets increases significantly around Diwali. Health experts warn adulterated food products can pose serious risks.

The Health Department has advised people to choose fresh and quality sweets, and avoid artificially coloured products. Officials said residents must remain vigilant against food adulteration.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said people should prioritise food safety and make informed choices while buying sweets and other festive food items.

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“Consumers should purchase sweets only from reputed shops and check their quality. Overconsumption of sugary and oily foods should also be avoided, especially by people suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other lifestyle diseases,” she said.

District Health Officer Dr Ashish Chawla said brightly coloured sweets often contain synthetic colours and chemicals that may be harmful to health.

“Artificial colours can cause digestive problems, allergies and other complications. Instead of heavily processed sweets, people should opt for simple and healthy alternatives such as jaggery barfi, dry fruit laddoos and homemade traditional sweets,” he added.