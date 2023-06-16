Be more considerate while processing loans, bank staff told

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 15

Personnel posted at different branches of State Bank of India have been asked to be more considerate while processing, sanctioning and releasing loans to people and entities from various sectors.

Undue delay on part of members of the sale department of commercial banks might affect the economy of the region due to retardation of circulation of funds among borrowers, their clients and employees, cautioned senior functionaries from Regional Business Office (RBO), Sangrur.

Addressing managers and in-charges of various departments at local branches, Chief Manager (Sales) RBO, Sangrur, Pankaj Uppal argued that promptness or graduation of flow of institutionalised funds has been affecting most sections of society, including entrepreneurs seeking loans, their employees, suppliers and buyers, besides owners of shops and vends.

“You must keep in mind that delay in processing loans in all sectors is affecting a large number of people associated directly or indirectly with the borrower,” said Uppal, illustrating that delay in release of contingency loans for payment of electricity bills can halt running wheels of the concerned entity.