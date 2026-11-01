Beas House lifts Cock House Trophy

Beas House clinched the prestigious Cock House Trophy for its outstanding performance at the two-day inter-house sporting meet organised by Sat Paul Mittal School.

The event concluded with cherished memories of sporting excellence, camaraderie, cooperation and celebration.

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Congratulating the winners and participants, Bipin Gupta, Vice-Chairman of the school governing body, lauded the students for their achievements. He emphasised that sports were not merely about competition but also played a vital role in instilling discipline, perseverance, teamwork and sportsmanship.

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Principal Bhupinder Gogia thanked the chief guest and congratulated the students and faculty on the successful completion of the event. Vice-Principal Gautam Madhok proposed the vote of thanks.