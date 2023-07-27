Beautician bitten by snake, dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 26

A 22-year-old beautician from the Babarpur village in Khanna was bitten by a snake on Tuesday evening and she succumbed to its venom. The poison had spread to her body. By the time she was being taken to the hospital, it was too late, and she passed away on the way.

The deceased has been identified as Harminder Kaur, a resident of Babarpur (Maloud).

Sources said Harminder was preparing food at home when it started raining, and she began covering household items. The snake which was sitting on some item bit her on the foot. On seeing the snake, Harminder raised an alarm.

As soon as the snake bit her, people in the house gathered around her. Some advised to take her to the hospital while others tried to use traditional remedies. They took Harminder to a nearby snake charmer who tried to save her but her condition did not improve. Later, they took her to a clinic, where doctor expressed inability to treat her. The girl was then taken to the Civil Hospital where she was declared brought dead.