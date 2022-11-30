Become financially independent, face challenges: Kiran Bedi to girls

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, November 29

Girls are no less than boys, they must be raised physically and mentally strong. They should be financially independent and bold to face the challenges in life, Kiran Bedi expressed these views while interacting with members of FICCI FLO here today. Every girl is a future entrepreneur of India, she said.

Appreciating the efforts of FICCI FLO, Bedi said that be a strength of each other. “They need each other’s help to grow, if India wants to achieve the target of 5 trillion economy in next few years then every woman has to work, contribute to the nation’s economy. The members of Flo have attracted me because they are the entrepreneurs, providing employment, reaching to the needy. Every woman must identify her potential to achieve her goal”, she said.

Sharing her nostalgic journey with the members of FICCI FLO and other dignitaries, Bedi said that once she herself had inaugurated a bridge in Goa which actually was to be done by late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi because former never wanted public to suffer because of delayed inauguration.

During her visits and interaction with the inmates of Tihar Jail, she always asked the male lodged in barracks if they prayed to God? Her question to female inmates was if they wanted to study or meditate or perform yoga to be a better person. She witnessed the change among the inmates. Her sole motive was to make them understand that they still can be a good person even if they had committed any crime.

She spoke about her new book, Fearless Governance and her journey as an author and philanthropist.