Become ideal citizens, Major General Mokha exhorts NCC cadets

Ludhiana, June 8
Major General Manjeet Singh Mokha, Additional Director General (ADG), PHH&C, NCC Directorate, visited the NCC Group Headquarters here and interacted with officers, PI staff, ANOs and NCC cadets.
He was welcomed by Commander Brigadier HS Chauhan, and COs and ANOs of all battalions.
Major General Mokha addressed the gathering at the PAU auditorium.
Speaking on the occasion, Major General Mokha exhorted the cadets to display high standards of character, maturity and selfless service as well as discipline and conduct. He said the objective was to boost the confidence of cadets and inculcate values among them as well as aware them of the rich culture and traditions of India.
The ADG appreciated the work being done by the NCC Group and its units in various fields and encouraged the cadets to take keen interest in the NCC activities as well as academics to become ideal citizens.
