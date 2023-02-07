 BEd exams: Students protest in Ludhiana against college for not issuing roll numbers : The Tribune India

BEd exams: Students protest in Ludhiana against college for not issuing roll numbers

Management says they were given admission on provisional basis



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 6

After they were allegedly not allowed to sit in the BEd examinations, a group of students, including girls and a few visually challenged students, staged a protest against the Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, on Monday.

MLA Gurpreet Gogi interacts with protesting students in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

They were earlier given admission on a “provisional basis” by the college as they had not appeared in the entrance exam for the BEd course.

Expressing anger, the students gathered outside the college and raised slogans against the management and the state government. They said after their getting admission to the college, they attended classes for nearly six months. However, they were not issued roll numbers to appear in the examinations that started today. They demanded that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must hear their voice and ensure justice.

A protesting student said: “We had not appeared in the entrance exam for the BEd course. However, the college authorities had claimed that the government would allow those students who had not appeared in the entrance exam to appear in the BEd examinations if seats remain vacant, as happens every year. They had asked us to pay fee of Rs 5,000 to get a seat in the BEd course reserved. Once we paid the fee as demanded by the college, we were given admission to the college and allowed to attend classes.

“Identity cards were also issued to us. Our attendance was also marked like those students who got admission through the entrance exam. When we went to get roll numbers, the college authorities claimed that a case is sub judice in a court and roll numbers can’t be issued without the court orders. There are 53 students of our college who were not allowed to sit in the examinations today. We are demanding justice,” the student said.

After getting information, the police also reached the protest site. College staff tried to pacify the protesting students but to no avail. Another student questioned: “Had the government allowed the college to admit students on a provisional basis?”

Meanwhile, the college authorities denied the allegations levelled by the students. Officiating Principal Satwant Kaur said the students were given admissions on a provisional basis as they had not appeared in the entrance exam. After about two rounds of counselling of students who appeared in the entrance exam, the admission process was made open in the past years. It was common since 2012 that a body of colleges moved the High Court and then the government allowed colleges to admit students.

She said this time, the new state government was yet to take a decision on the matter. If the government allows, students would be allowed to sit for exams.

MLA Gurpreet Gogi also visited the college to meet protesting students. However, the matter has not been resolved so far. Earlier also, the students had submitted a memorandum to the administration.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding postponed?

2
World

Turkey earthquake: Days ago, ‘researcher’ predicted powerful temblor will hit region; his old tweet is viral now

3
Delhi

Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor for third time in a month

4
Punjab

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress as she replies to show-cause notice

5
Nation

Days after his 'burial', Maharashtra man responds to friend's video call

6
Punjab

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in disproportionate assets case

7
Nation

Naval version of Light Combat Aircraft successfully lands on INS Vikrant; see video

8
Nation

AAP to move Supreme Court after Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor

9
Punjab

Four new sainik schools in partnership with civilian organisations approved for region

10
Nation

Govt reaches out to Opposition to end Parliament logjam over Adani issue, both Houses may start functioning from Tuesday

Don't Miss

View All
Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

Top News

Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000

Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000

Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...

India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye

India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye

PM Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ...

The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000

The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000

On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...

India to send aid, NDRF & medical teams for rescue

India to send aid, NDRF & medical teams for rescue

Indian-American Ro Khanna and Mike Waltz elected co-chairs of House India caucus

Indian-American Ro Khanna and Mike Waltz elected co-chairs of House India caucus


Cities

View All

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Traffic trouble on Fatehgarh Churian road irks residents

Encroachments removed

Teachers protest govt move to lower retirement age

Congress accuses Centre of favouring business groups

BKU Dakonda heads for split

BKU Dakonda heads for split

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Food in CITCO’s banquet halls, restaurants gets dearer

Agenda copies not given prior to key meets, councillors cry foul

Car RC cancelled over misuse of Aadhaar card

11.29% holders of smart ration cards ineligible in Mohali dist

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet

Illicit liquor, lahan seized during raid

Congress protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

Labourers, tractor drivers back in business at sand mining sites in Nawanshahr district

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Interlocking tiles fixed in wrong manner in Ludhiana

Carcass utilisation plant in Ludhiana lying non-operational

Proclaimed offender nabbed after 13 years in Ludhiana

Seven booked in 3 snatching cases

3 members of gang nabbed with ~8.4L in fake currency

3 members of gang nabbed with Rs 8.4L in fake currency

Panchayats to help police eradicate drug menace

Now, all dist sign boards to have info in Punjabi

Sports day at PLW school

Congress holds protest outside Sirhind SBI