Beef found in mini-truck

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, November 13

A case under Sections 295-A, 153-A and 429 of the IPC and 3, 8 of the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act 1955, has been registered at Sahnewal police station on the complaint of the chairman of Punjab Cow Protection Organisation Niksin Kumar. While the accused is still at large. the container carrying beef was taken into custody.

Acting on a tip-off, a mini-truck (JK-22-C-5600) going from Delhi to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir was stopped near Dhandhari Kalan. The driver fled from the spot but the cops recovered beef.