Beef recovery case: SHO suspended for 'negligence'

Ludhiana, September 13
Taking a strict action against SHO City 2 Kuljinder Singh Grewal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Amneet Kondal placed him under suspension in an alleged beef recovery case. The SHO faced the music as he handled the probe into the recovery of truck suspected to be loaded with 250 boxes of beef.
Kondal said the SHO’s negligent behaviour in probing the case of alleged beef recovery was noticed. Besides, she had been frequently receiving complaints against the SHO for not dealing with the public in a proper manner.
“Earlier also, I served him a show-cause notice in this regard. Despite this, the SHO did not mend his ways and continued to perform poorly,” the SSP said.
Notably, Hindu organisations which had caught the alleged beef truck staged a protest on the NH on Tuesday night and blocked traffic against the lax working of the police in the case of beef smuggling in Khanna.
