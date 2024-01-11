Beef smugglers in police net

Ludhiana, January 10
The Ludhiana police arrested two beef smugglers and seized a huge quantity of beef from their possession last night.
The duo was reportedly smuggling beef from Noida to Jammu and Kashmir in a truck. The suspects had buried the beef under sacks of onions.
Some cow vigilantes, who had been tailing the truck, alerted the Moti Nagar police about it after the smugglers reached the Sherpur Chowk. The cops jumped into action and promptly laid a naka to intercept the smugglers. After intercepting the truck, the cops found beef buried under sacks of onions in the truck and arrested the two suspects, identified as Ashok Aksaf and Shaukat Ahmed of Jammu and Kashmir. The man the suspects were supposed to deliver the beef to, Asif Khan of Srinagar, is currently on the police radar.
