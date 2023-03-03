Being targeted by DRI, alleges jeweller

Ludhiana, March 2
Local jeweller Deepak Anand has alleged that he was “targeted” in a raid conducted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on his premises last month. At a press conference held here today, he alleged that the DRI had raided on the ground that my son had purchased over 1 kg of gold without bills. During the raid, CCTV cameras were switched off and the team took gold worth over Rs 10-15 lakh with it. Besides, four mobile phones were found missing, the jeweller alleged.
He also added that police and DRI team had slapped false cases against him and his son. He asked the Commissioner of Police to get an inquiry conducted by an IPS officer in the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly amid Congress protest
Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year
17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana
8 killed in Ambala, 3 in Panipat, 6 in Faridabad
Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI
A person who is weak-kneed before the powers that be can’t b...
Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM
‘Real problems in relationship that need to be taken up’
Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges
The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud