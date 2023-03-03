Being targeted by DRI, alleges jeweller

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 2

Local jeweller Deepak Anand has alleged that he was “targeted” in a raid conducted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on his premises last month. At a press conference held here today, he alleged that the DRI had raided on the ground that my son had purchased over 1 kg of gold without bills. During the raid, CCTV cameras were switched off and the team took gold worth over Rs 10-15 lakh with it. Besides, four mobile phones were found missing, the jeweller alleged.

He also added that police and DRI team had slapped false cases against him and his son. He asked the Commissioner of Police to get an inquiry conducted by an IPS officer in the case.