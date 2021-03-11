Benefits of direct rice seeding inspire Ajnaud farmer to go for it

Lovleen Bains
Doraha, June 8
Sukdev Singh of Ajnaud village has adopted the DSR technique for sowing rice on his four acres of land with the help of the Extension Cell of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, working in collaboration with Agriculture Department and CII Foundation, New Delhi for environment resurrection.
A street play was staged on the theme of water scarcity in Ajnaud village and farmers were urged to use direct sowing techniques to save water. Motivated by the message of water conservation given by the team, Sukhdev Singh decided to adopt the DSR technique.
He was being given technical help by the agriculture team comprising of block agriculture officer Ram Singh, ADO Boota Singh and ADO Harpuneet Kaur and Agriculture Extension officers.
The extension team of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, with the assistance of agriculture officials and extension scientists from the PAU are organising a series of awareness camps to urge the farmers of Samrala, Sahnewal, Doraha and Khanna blocks to adopt the DSR technique.
Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Narinder Singh Benipal, who is heading the entire operation, said, “Lowering of water table, deteriorating soil health and scarcity of labour at peak hours should force us to rethink and adopt the technique of direct sowing which has far better results than the traditional methods.”
“Apart from saving water, the DSR technique saves labour, requires less water and ensures early crop maturity. If the technique is adopted in a sensible manner, it can go a long way in retaining soil health,” the chief added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Temperature will come down on June 11-12, but a major relief...
Presidential poll to take place on July 18
Counting will take place on July 21
Mumbai court refuses one-day bail to Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh to vote in Rajya Sabha polls
Maharashtra leaders Deshmukh and Malik are currently lodged ...
Delhi Police register FIR against various people over social media hate messages
Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti among...
100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; 2 other societies on Landran Road also raided
20 persons detained, 18 grams of opium recovered, seven weap...