Benefits of direct rice seeding inspire Ajnaud farmer to go for it

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, June 8

Sukdev Singh of Ajnaud village has adopted the DSR technique for sowing rice on his four acres of land with the help of the Extension Cell of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, working in collaboration with Agriculture Department and CII Foundation, New Delhi for environment resurrection.

A street play was staged on the theme of water scarcity in Ajnaud village and farmers were urged to use direct sowing techniques to save water. Motivated by the message of water conservation given by the team, Sukhdev Singh decided to adopt the DSR technique.

He was being given technical help by the agriculture team comprising of block agriculture officer Ram Singh, ADO Boota Singh and ADO Harpuneet Kaur and Agriculture Extension officers.

The extension team of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, with the assistance of agriculture officials and extension scientists from the PAU are organising a series of awareness camps to urge the farmers of Samrala, Sahnewal, Doraha and Khanna blocks to adopt the DSR technique.

Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Narinder Singh Benipal, who is heading the entire operation, said, “Lowering of water table, deteriorating soil health and scarcity of labour at peak hours should force us to rethink and adopt the technique of direct sowing which has far better results than the traditional methods.”

“Apart from saving water, the DSR technique saves labour, requires less water and ensures early crop maturity. If the technique is adopted in a sensible manner, it can go a long way in retaining soil health,” the chief added.