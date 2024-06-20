Benefits of welfare schemes to reach the last person, says DC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 19

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney today directed all government departments to ensure the benefits of all government schemes reach the last person. The officials were also told to ensure that all government welfare schemes are implemented in a fair and transparent manner so that maximum people could be benefit.

Additionally, for better review of ongoing development projects and effective coordination between departments, the district administration has also developed a new dashboard, wherein real time status of the projects would be reflected. This has been done for effective coordination among departments as well as better review of projects.

A review meeting in this regard was held at Bachat Bhawan, here. She also directed all government departments to update current status of development projects within a week.

All department heads have been instructed to take this new initiative seriously.

She added as the monsoon season is fast approaching, the district administration has planned a massive plantation drive. Under this drive, around 11 lakh tree saplings are to be planted in different parts of the district next month.

With the help of Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, the district administration has also got a heat map prepared wherein areas with high surface temperature have been identified. The plantation drive would focus on such areas.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.