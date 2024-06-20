Benefits of welfare schemes to reach the last person, says DC

Ludhiana, June 19
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney today directed all government departments to ensure the benefits of all government schemes reach the last person. The officials were also told to ensure that all government welfare schemes are implemented in a fair and transparent manner so that maximum people could be benefit.
Additionally, for better review of ongoing development projects and effective coordination between departments, the district administration has also developed a new dashboard, wherein real time status of the projects would be reflected. This has been done for effective coordination among departments as well as better review of projects.
A review meeting in this regard was held at Bachat Bhawan, here. She also directed all government departments to update current status of development projects within a week.
All department heads have been instructed to take this new initiative seriously.
She added as the monsoon season is fast approaching, the district administration has planned a massive plantation drive. Under this drive, around 11 lakh tree saplings are to be planted in different parts of the district next month.
With the help of Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, the district administration has also got a heat map prepared wherein areas with high surface temperature have been identified. The plantation drive would focus on such areas.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead, over 60 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi
The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...
India reports 110 deaths, 40,000 heatstroke cases this summer
The weather office has forecast above normal temperatures fo...
Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis
Conducts massive raids across top 10 drugs hotspots of each ...
Punjab, Delhi get brief respite from heatwave as light rains lash parts of region
Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30