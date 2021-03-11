Beopar Mandal worried over rising crime in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 11

The Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM) has expressed worry over the rising crime graph in Punjab due to which the trade and industry was facing problems.

Sunil Mehra, one of the members of Beopar Mandal, said that there prevails hue and cry in trade and industry due to deteriorating condition of law and order in Punjab. Mehra said in view the recent circumstances, it is evident that the law and order of the state is out of control.

Mehra said a record 60,000 industries have self-migrated to other states in lieu of lack of security, infrastructural problems in Punjab. “The incidents of looting of the businessmen are taking place on a daily basis. These crime incidents have created a sense of fear among the traders and industrialists of the state. The buyers fear coming to Punjab because of deteriorating law and order”, said Mehra.

Another trader, Surinder Aggarwal, said “Unannounced and frequent power cuts have left the industry and trade at mercy of the PSPCL. Power cuts have led the industry to function at below 50 per cent capacity and increasing raw material cost have led to the decrease in sales as it results in increase in product cost.