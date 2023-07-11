Best NSS volunteer award for Kulhari

Ludhiana, July 10
Three NSS volunteers of the College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), were honoured at the annual function of NSS, organised by the Director, Students’ Welfare, under the theme ‘Balihari Kudrat Vaseha’.
Environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal felicitated Vipin Kulhari, a second year student of B.Sc (Community Science), as the ‘Best NSS Volunteer’ for the year 2022-23. Two more students, Srishti Semwal, a second year B.Sc (Community Science) and Siya Kalia, a second year B.Sc (Nutrition and Dietetics), received awards for being the best volunteers of the college.
Dr Kiranjot Sidhu, Dean, College of Community Science, congratulated the students for their achievements and motivated them to develop a sense of social and civic responsibility. She also mentioned that the NSS helped the students grow individually.
