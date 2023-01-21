'Best of North' award goes to Avon Cycles

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 20

During the inaugural session of Pride of India Brands, Avon was awarded ‘The Best of North’ award by Nawal Ahuja, co-founder of E4M media.

A grand event was organised at Hotel Leela (Gurugram) to honour the efforts of the country’s entrepreneurs who have created successful brands in India.

In this felicitation ceremony, Manjeet Pal Singh, sales manager, Avon Cycle Ltd, received the award on behalf of the company. The ‘Best of North’ programme is a platform based on the idea of building brands for India.

The forum was attended by acclaimed marketing and business leaders from across the country, who celebrated each other’s marketing leadership successes and discussed the nation’s entrepreneurs’ future.