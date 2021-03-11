Best out of waste activity held

Nankana Sahib Public School
Ludhiana: Class VIII students of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, showcased their creativity by making best out of waste in an activity. Students made many things with waste material. They used straw, cardboard, thermocol, plastic spoons, old plastic rings, empty rolls of cello tape and broken bangles during the activity. They came up with many creative articles like photo frame, wall hangings, pen stand, engagement ring platter, pots and coasters. Students decorated pots and also planted saplings of ‘neem’ and mint on the occasion. Appreciating students, Harmeet Kaur Waraich, school Principal said, “This a good initiative, which will also keep the environment clean and green.” TNS
BCM Arya International School
Ludhiana: Commerce students of Classes IX, X, AS level and A level of BCM Arya International School, Cambridge Board, recently visited Hero Ecotech Ltd, to gain practical knowledge about the latest trends in the industry. Gaurav Munjal, managing director, briefed students about advanced technology associated with electric bikes, the futuristic benefits related to the environment and manufacturing in detail. He also answered all queries during an interactive session with students. Dr Paramjit Kaur, school Principal, applauded Hero Ecotech officials and Gaurav Munjal for felicitating visits of students. TNS
BVM Senior Secondary School
Ludhiana: VM Sen Sec School Rohit Kalia, a Class X student of BVM Senior Secondary School, Sector 39, Chandigarh Road, brought laurels to the institution by securing second position in inter-school declamation competition on the topic ‘Moolya Vihin Shiksha Kya Mehaj Ek Chalaava?’, held at Nehru Sidhant Kendra in which 22 teams from schools participated. Shaurya of Class VIII was awarded participation certificate. Principal Upasna Modgil congratulated Rohit and Shaurya for their achievement. TNS
BCM School
Ludhiana: Young innovators of BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri, participated in Global Lunar Exploration for Everyone (GLEE), a workshop, inspired by NASA’s Apollo mission. Thousands of schools across the world took part in the workshop. BCM students made their mark by securing place among the 212 selected teams. They were chosen after evaluation on the basis of their innovative ideas, knowledge, life skills, community cooperation and experience. The Great Lunar Expedition for Everyone is an international student mission, which intends to send hundreds of miniature spacecraft called Luna-Sats to surface of the Moon to conduct scientific and technological experiments through hands-on participation by students from every member country of the United Nations by 2023. Its mission is to bring STEM education opportunities to anyone interested in learning. The selected team of four students of the school includes, Sukhman Singh, Anurav Saini, Manleen Singh of Class XII Science and Ankit Pandey of Class X. TNS
Ryan International School
Ludhiana: Ryan International School, Jamalpur, celebrated Mother’s Day on Monday. Montessori kids pasted paper flowers on a bouquet cut out for their mothers to express their gratitude and unconditional love and care on the occasion.
