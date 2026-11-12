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Home / Ludhiana / Betrayal of youngsters’ future: BJP Yuva Morcha holds protest in Ludhiana over PCS paper leak

Betrayal of youngsters’ future: BJP Yuva Morcha holds protest in Ludhiana over PCS paper leak

Yuva Morcha president Ajinder Singh, who led the protest, said the paper leak was a betrayal of the future of the youth

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:46 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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BJP Yuva Morcha members stage a protest in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office on Wednesday over the alleged leak of the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) paper. The protesters burnt an effigy representing the state government.

Yuva Morcha president Ajinder Singh, who led the protest, said the paper leak was a betrayal of the future of the youth.

“Such incidents deal a severe blow to the dreams of students who prepare for examinations with hard work and dedication. Maintaining transparency and fairness in the examination system is the responsibility of the government,” he added.

He demanded an impartial probe into the case and strict action against those found involved. The BJP leader called for making the examination process more transparent so that hardworking and deserving youngsters get justice.

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The outfit warned that serious issues concerning the future of the youth would not be ignored at any cost, and that the organisation would continue to fight for the rights of young people.

At Chandigarh presser, BJP rakes up city man’s death

The BJP on Wednesday raked up the recent death of a 33-year-old Ludhiana resident, alleging he was a Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) aspirant and had ended his own life after not being able to clear the examination.

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The man was found dead at an isolated place in Koom Kalan a few days ago.

At a press conference in Chandigarh, BJP leaders raised the ongoing PPSC exam controversy wherein aspirants had alleged irregularities and malpractice.

The man reportedly consumed some poisonous substance and was found dead on November 6.

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As per the Koom Kalan police, no official complaint was lodged by the deceased’s family.

A man close to the family said that the family was in trauma and didn’t want to divulge any details.

The deceased’s reason for taking the extreme step was yet to be ascertained.

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