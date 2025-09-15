Better planning, infrastructure, accountability way forward

Waterlogging: A man-made crisis

Advertisement

Each monsoon presents a dismal tableau—flooded streets, marooned commuters and roads disintegrating into potholes. The cycle repeats with such regularity that it no longer surprises; as the result of improper planning. Rapid urbanisation has often choked designated drain systems, while existing storm systems remain clogged with waste. The situation is so grim, that even a few hours of rain is enough to expose the fragility of our civic infrastructure. What should have been routine downpours now paralyse cities, turning daily life into a struggle. Certainly, climate change has worsened rainfall intensity. Sudden cloudbursts and erratic patterns strain even strong systems. But extreme weather cannot excuse chronic neglect. Cities across the world face similar challenges, yet resilient planning and durable roads prevent chaos. The message is clear: waterlogging is not destiny. It is the product of neglect, poor governance and short-sighted planning. Unless accountability replaces complacency, our cities will remain trapped in this annual monsoon nightmare.

Novin Christopher

Advertisement

Under-investment in infra an issue

We know that climate change acts as a threat multiplier. It exposes and exacerbates the existing weaknesses created by poor planning. Due to climate change a warming atmosphere holds more moisture. This leads to storms that dump a larger volume of rain in a shorter amount of time. Drainage systems designed for the gentle rains of 50 years ago cannot handle these new ‘cloudburst’ events. We may observe that extreme weather events are becoming more common. Cities that used to experience debilitating rainfall once a decade might now face it every few years, giving them no time to recover or adapt. The term ‘unavoidable’ suggests that no matter what we do, these problems would occur. This is not true. Well-planned and resilient cities handle extreme weather far better. It is obvious that a city that has paved over its wetlands, not cleaned its drains in years, and built roads with no proper drainage will flood after even a moderate rain. An extreme storm will cause catastrophic damage. The difference in outcome is due to planning and investment. Therefore, while extreme weather patterns are the immediate trigger, the root cause is decades of short-sighted urban planning, chronic under-investment in infrastructure, and a failure to adapt to known risks. Blaming it solely on ‘extreme weather’ is a way for the authorities concerned to evade responsibility for the lack of maintenance and forward-thinking design.

Advertisement

Farzana Khan

Better planning need of the hour

There is waterlogging and road damage in every part of the city. In the past few days we saw extreme weather conditions which made the situation worst. No proper planning is undertaken during the construction of roads and repair work is only patchwork. While constructing roads, a proper inspection of material and the process used should be carried out. Repair work should also be done in an organised manner. The damaged part of the road should be checked properly and the repair work should start accordingly. Doing patchwork only worsens the road. Roads cave in whenever there is heavy rainfall. There should be proper checking of so that timely action can be taken. There should be a proper drainage system. There should be regular cleaning of all the drains to avoid the water logging. Rain water harvesting can be done. The roads should have a drainage system in such a manner rainwater can be used instead of being wasted.

Gursimran Kaur

Preserve natural drainage patterns

Waterlogging occurs during the rainy season due to a combination of factors like inadequate or clogged drainage systems, heavy rainfall and poor urban planning that create impervious surfaces and natural topography that traps water. The human-induced factors include improper waste management blocking drains, construction that alters natural water flow, and a general lack of maintenance and funding for infrastructure. Heavy and prolonged rainfall can overwhelm the soil’s capacity to absorb water, leading to water accumulation. Low-lying or flat areas naturally retain water, making them more prone to waterlogging. Soils with low permeability, such as clay, don’t drain water efficiently, compounding the problem. Inadequate, poorly designed, or blocked drainage systems cannot efficiently channel rainwater. The replacement of natural ground with hard, impervious surfaces like concrete and asphalt prevents rainwater from infiltrating into the soil, increasing runoff and water accumulation. Solid waste, including plastic, often blocks drainage pipes and channels, further hindering water flow. Building on or filling in natural water bodies and wetlands reduces their capacity to absorb excess rainwater. Insufficient upkeep of existing drainage infrastructure allows it to become clogged and dysfunctional over time. The removal of trees reduces the soil’s ability to absorb water and increases surface runoff. To improve drainage infrastructure we must invest in designing and maintaining well-functioning drainage systems with adequate capacity. Implement a system for regularly cleaning drainage pipes, sewers and catch basins to prevent blockages. Promote rainwater harvesting systems to collect and store rainwater, reducing the volume of water that needs to be drained. Adopt urban planning practices that incorporate porous surfaces and preserve natural drainage patterns to allow for better water infiltration. Improve solid waste management to prevent debris from blocking drainage infrastructure. In affected areas, consider elevating structures or creating raised platforms to protect them from water accumulation. Adopt urban planning practices that incorporate porous surfaces and preserve natural drainage patterns to allow for better water infiltration. Improve solid waste management to prevent debris from blocking drainage infrastructure. In affected areas, consider elevating structures or creating raised platforms to protect them from water accumulation.

Sukhdev Sharma

Adopt nature-based solutions

Recurring waterlogging and road damage after rainfall in India are primarily caused by a combination of poor urban planning, infrastructure negligence, and extreme weather patterns. Urban areas face significant challenges due to inadequate drainage systems, which are often clogged or outdated, unable to handle heavy rainfall. Encroachment on water bodies and poor solid waste management further exacerbate the issue. Climate change has also led to increased frequency and intensity of rainfall, overwhelming existing infrastructure. Cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru have experienced severe flooding due to heavy monsoon rains and poor drainage systems. To mitigate these issues, comprehensive planning, revamping drainage systems, reviving water bodies, and effective waste management are essential. Additionally, adopting nature-based solutions like rainwater harvesting, green spaces, and permeable pavements can help reduce waterlogging.

Jaspreet Kaur

Poor construction practices to blame

The short answer is that it is primarily a result of poor urban planning and infrastructure negligence, which is then dramatically exposed and worsened by extreme weather patterns. The primary cause is poor urban planning and infrastructure negligence. Cities are designed in ways that ignore natural hydrology and fail to invest in adequate systems. Traditional urban planning covers the ground with concrete, asphalt and buildings. These surfaces are impervious, meaning water cannot soak into the earth. Instead of being absorbed, rainfall immediately becomes runoff, overwhelming drainage systems very quickly. Natural landscapes with soil and vegetation absorb a huge amount of water. The second reason is inadequate and poorly maintained drainage systems which is under-sized and lack of regular cleaning and maintenance that allows trash, silt and debris to block drains and pipes, rendering them useless. We know that in many rapidly expanding urban areas, drainage is an afterthought or not built at all. The next cause is encroachment on natural drainage paths, cities often get built over natural waterways, floodplains and wetlands. These areas are nature’s built-in drainage systems. The next is poor road construction standards as roads are damaged by waterlogging because of weak foundations. If the base layers of roads are not properly constructed or compacted, water will seep in and weaken it, leading to cracks and potholes. There is a lack of proper slope because roads are designed with a slight slope to shed water into drains. Poor construction can eliminate this slope, allowing water to pool on the surface.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Better planning is required

Waterlogging and road damage after heavy rainfall is due to poor planning and weak infrastructure. There is no good drainage system. Roads are made of low-quality material that cannot withstand heavy rains. If drains are cleaned regularly and infrastructure is properly maintained then this kind of problem would not arise. Extreme weather events are increasing every year but these are not the main cause of the mess. Stronger road, proper maintenance, better planning are required.

Harneet Kaur

Deploy super-suction machines in city

Every monsoon, the same dismal scene unfolds across cities: torrential rains bring roads to a standstill, with knee-deep waterlogging, long traffic jams, stranded vehicles, and tragically, even loss of life among commuters and pedestrians. Heavy rainfall may be a trigger, but it’s the local authorities’ responsibility to implement effective urban planning and robust infrastructure development to prevent such recurring problems. Drainage systems should be improved by constructing efficient and well-maintained drainage networks to quickly remove the rainwater. Install maximum rain harvesting systems to store rainwater from roofs in tanks, reducing stormwater runoff that can cause flooding and erosion. The collected water can be used for irrigation, toilet flushing, laundry, and other purposes. During road constructions, use durable water-resistant pavement materials, so that the water does not seep into the road structure to weaken it. Super-suction machines should be deployed throughout the city. Open manholes and caved-in roads can lead to accidents; they should be repaired on a regular basis, particularly before monsoon. People should question their local MLA and councillor if a flood-like situation arises.

RS Sembhi

Make climate-resilient infrastructure

Every year when heavy rains arrive, our cities face the same story—waterlogged streets, broken roads, and endless difficulties for people. It’s natural to wonder if we are suffering because of bad planning and negligence, or is it just the outcome of extreme weather conditions? The truth is, a lot of it comes from poor urban planning. Many cities don’t have proper drainage systems and even where they exist, they are heaps of garbage. Roads are often built in a hurry, with low-quality materials and without the right slope, so the water doesn’t drain away. On top of that, rapid construction and covering of open land with concrete leaves no space for rainwater to soak into the ground. All of this makes flooding worse. At the same time, we can’t ignore climate change. Rainfall is becoming heavier and less predictable, with sudden cloudbursts that even strong systems might struggle to handle. So, the issue is really a mix of both. But if we had stronger, climate-resilient infrastructure and better city planning, the impact of extreme weather would not feel this devastating. It’s less about blaming the rain, and more about preparing our cities better for it. Because these climatic issues not just destroy cities and infrastructure. They also affect people’s lives. Families faces losses they cannot easily recover from. This is what just starts as waterlogging and becomes a human tragedy.

Veerpal Kaur

Hold tree plantations every 4-5 months

The past few weeks were of extreme difficulty. May people lost their houses, everything was drastically affected. The extreme weather patterns left everybody in shock. On the one hand we can say recurring waterlogging and damage to roads was due to unavoidable consequences of extreme weather conditions but on other hand we can’t neglect poor drainage system, poor urban planning and infrastructure. People were struggling due waterlogging on roads. Potholes on roads become invisible, leading to accidents. The authorities concerned need to make sure that there are proper drainage systems, especially during monsoons. They should take some steps like organising tree planting campaigns every four-five months, proper urban planning should be done, public places should have proper infrastructure. We can see all around that number of buildings are increasing but number of tress are decreasing which is leading to environmental imbalance, hence to prevent this we on our part need to take some crucial steps.

Harguneet Kaur

Constitute teams to monitor road projects

After rain, roads often get damaged, and people generally blame nature or the government. However, it is not only the fault of nature or authorities. Many times, when the government assigns the responsibility of road construction to a contractor or architect, the work is not done properly. Due to the poor quality of construction, roads break again and again after heavy rain. This is why the government should not just hand over projects and forget about them, but it must also keep a strict check on the contractors. A monitoring team should be prepared that can supervise the construction process and ensure that proper quality standards are followed. If such teams are made active, the problem of damaged roads can be reduced to a great extent. ln this matter, Japan is far ahead of our country. Japan is now developing a new type of road where vehicles will automatically get charged while moving on it. This innovation will not only save energy but also bring major changes in the daily lives of people. Similarly, if in our country even small improvements are introduced step by step, the common man will be able to live a much better and more comfortable life.

Ishpreet Kaur

crack down on corruption

The problem of recurring waterlogging and road damage after a rainfall are a result of poor infrastructure and poor technique of building roads. The government allocates sufficient funds for the development of infrastructure in urban areas as well as rural areas. But very low-quality material is used in the construction of roads, buildings, flyovers and towers. It results in the problem of waterlogging and also this problem is the reason behind many serious mishaps, including accidents. The funds provided by government are not properly used in development of infrastructure because of mainly corruption and poor management system. So the government should take strong and fast action about the problem of poor infrastructure and also improve the system of management.

Navneet Singh

Do not block natural water channels

Waterlogging in cities and collapse of roads after rains are mostly caused by poor urban planning and negligence. If the drainage system is good, then water can drain easily. It does not stagnate on the roads. People who come and go face problems due to standing water on the roads. Roads should be made firm and strong, so that they do not break even when it rains. If strong and quality materials are used for roads, their lifespan increases. Drains should be cleaned, roads inspected and repaired before the rainy season. This problem is 60 per cent due to poor planning and carelessness and 40 per cent due to seasonal factors. People should also be warned not to throw garbage into drains, so that the flow of water does not stop. If people use their cars, trucks less there will be less load on the roads and they will be able to last longer. Strict action should be taken against those involved in illegal construction and blocking natural water channels.

Prabhjot Kaur