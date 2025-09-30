Better teacher-parent coordination essential for rural students’ development

Octogenarian educationist Rameshwar Dass Sharma talks to Mahesh Sharma on the significance of primary education in government and private-aided schools in rural and suburban areas.

Where did you complete your education from?

I was born in a traditional rural family of Jandali Kalan village in Sangrur (now Malerkotla) district of Malwa and did my Junior Basic Training from MGMN Senior Secondary and Basic Training School at Ahmedgarh in 1954.

When did you begin your teaching profession?

I began my career as a primary school teacher shortly after completing JBT and continued serving till 1966, when I was tempted to get involved in management.

What positions did you serve during your career?

Initially, I joined as a primary teacher. Later I was involved in looking after coordination and administration of the primary wing of the school. During my active participation in the management of one school and a girl’s college, I worked as a manager and secretary at different times.

What changes have you observed in teaching over time?

The teaching pattern has changed drastically over time. Contrary to earlier trends, when teaching used to be a missionary profession, it has become a source of livelihood and a mode of economic gain, lacking emotional bonding among teachers, students and parents.

What is the importance of reading in a student’s life?

Unfortunately, youth in general and students in particular have almost stopped reading books, journals and newspapers, citing excuses about preoccupied schedules in completing syllabus and preparations for examinations throughout the year. That is the reason they have to attend coaching classes to prepare for competitive examinations.

Do you find any change in status of a teacher in society?

While the accountability of teachers has multiplied over the decades, their rights and privileges have been curtailed, both by parents and the administration. Previously, parents gave more rights to teachers over mentoring their wards. Now, most parents dictate their rules in connection to their children. However, parents were less aware in those times due to a lack of awareness but now they are more aware and mostly highly qualified.

What should be done for the development of students in rural schools?

There is a strong need for intensified coordination among authorities, teachers and parents of students in rural schools as most of them belong to lesser privileged families. The administration should ensure that all teachers are in touch with the parents of their students. More prosperous families normally send their wards to convent or private schools where all their needs are looked after by the school authorities.