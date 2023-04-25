Betting on IPL match, 13 held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The police arrested 13 persons for allegedly betting on an IPL cricket match on Sunday night. According to the police, the suspects were operating the racket from a rented house located near the Police Lines. A sum of Rs 2.48 lakh was seized from them. Those arrested have been identified as Vinod Kumar, Sobit Garg, Amarjit Singh, Raman Kumar, Rahul Bhatia, Deepanshu Sahota, Chetan, Pursharth, Lovesh, Mandeep Singh, Sanju, Sarwan Soni and Prince. A case under Sections 420 of the IPC and Sections 13-A, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act has been registered at the Division No. 8 police station. TNS

22-yr-old dies of Covid, 32 test +ve

Ludhiana: A 22-year-old youth from Jugiana died due to Covid-19 here on Monday. He was suffering from muscular dystrophy. He was bed-ridden since he was 12 years of age. He was admitted to a hospital where he tested positive for Covid. Meanwhile, 32 persons tested positive for the virus on Monday. The positivity rate stood at 10.92 per cent. There are 258 active cases in the district. As many as 15 Covid patients are admitted at various hospitals. Those who tested positive on Monday include 18 people suffering from influenza-like illness, seven who were diagnosed during OPD visit, one antenatal care patient, one a pre-operative case, one an international traveller from Bali and four others. On Monday, 293 samples were sent for testing.