Beware, cyber criminals trying to dupe locals under garb of helping Nepal flood victims: Police

Cyber criminals have devised a new way of duping people of money under the garb of helping Nepal flood victims. They are reportedly sending messages to random people and urging them to donate money for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

The Ludhiana police have uploaded a video message for the public on social media, urging people to not to fall prey to such fraudsters as they might steal money from your bank accounts.

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A policeman, Amarinder Singh, posted in the Police Commissionerate, Ludhiana, while sharing a video message states that since Nepal floods had devastated houses and other properties of families there, the Indian Government and many social organisations are collecting funds for the rehabilitation of the victims. Meanwhile, cyber criminals are trying to exploit the situation.

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“Fraudsters are sending text messages to random people and asking them to deposit only Rs 150 to help flood-hit families in Nepal. They also share a link to deposit the amount. When people click on the link, the control of mobile phone will go into hands of criminals and the latter will access banking apps and obtain OTP for approving money transfers or online shopping. They may empty your bank accounts within a minute,” he stated in the message.

A police official said since the amount mentioned in the link was only Rs 150, it might convince any person to deposit the amount and make him to click on the link. However, the victim would face big consequences as he or she could lose all their money lying in bank accounts.

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The police said cyber fraudsters keep on devising new methods to steal hard-earned money of people. To make the people aware of new kinds of tactics being adopted by the cyber criminals, the Ludhiana police continue to share timely updates to prevent residents from falling prey to online scams of fraudsters. Still, if anyone gets cheated by such thugs, they should dial toll free helpline 1930 to register complaints.

With the implementation of the e-challan system by the Ludhiana police, the cyber fraudsters had also become active. Under the garb of the new system, they had been sending fake e-challan messages to people and tricking them into downloading malicious apps on their mobiles.