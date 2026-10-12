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Home / Ludhiana / Beyond domestic boundaries: Lalton Khurd woman makes her mark in dairy farming

Beyond domestic boundaries: Lalton Khurd woman makes her mark in dairy farming

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:10 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Rupinder Kaur sells milk to customers at her dairy farm in Ludhiana.
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Stepping out of the shadow of traditional domestic boundaries, Rupinder Kaur Grewal has transformed herself from a homemaker into a progressive dairy entrepreneur.

A resident of Lalton Khurd, she has moved a step beyond the traditional roles to establish her own identity in the dairy sector. Her inspiring journey proves that vision, grit and a willingness to learn can turn a modest household setup into a booming agricultural enterprise.

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The catalyst for change came during a 2009 family trip abroad, Rupinder says. “I watched my relatives live independently, everyone in the family was working. I realised I should also create something of my own,” she said. By 2012, balancing household responsibilities with farm work, she took charge of her family’s small dairy initiative, initially selling milk directly from her home. However, a limited supply was a challenge. “I was determined to grow and joined the Punjab Dairy Farmers’ Association and invested in breed improvement and bought 10 heifers from Fazilka. With guidance from experts and use of superior semen straws, I steadily improved the quality of my herd,” shares Grewal.

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Education became her most valuable asset. A 15-day training program at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University equipped her to manage animal nutrition and handle health challenges independently. By applying these scientific methods, she successfully slashed veterinary expenses while boosting milk productivity.

That growth paved the way for commercial expansion. Today, Grewal sells around 10 cows and 4–5 buffaloes or heifers annually, commanding top-tier prices thanks to her superior breeds. She proudly serves nearly 140 customers from areas like Phullanwal, Pakhowal Road, Barewal, Rajguru Nagar, BRS Nagar, Sarabha Nagar, Lalton Kalan and adjoining areas.

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To maximise her profit margins, Rupinder learned commercial paneer-making at the university. Her fresh, homemade paneer quickly won over customers, turning surplus milk into a lucrative venture. Today, her product line includes ghee, lassi. “Today along with paneer, I sell ghee and lassi also. During winter season, from November to February, it’s the khoya from my dairy which is in great demand,” she proudly tells.

Presently, her farm —Manpreet Dairy Farm —houses nearly 80 animals, including 18 milking cows, 18 buffaloes and multiple heifers and calves. Despite operating without ultra-modern high-tech infrastructure, her rigorous discipline and systematic approach have turned the farm into a regional model of success.

Encouraging other women and local farmers to step forward and embrace modern techniques, Rupinder remains a vocal advocate for self-reliance.

“Rupinder Kaur’s story is not just about dairy farming; it is about courage and continuous learning,” said the Vice-Chancellor of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, JPS Gill. “Her journey proves that with determination, even a simple household can become the foundation of a progressive enterprise.”

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