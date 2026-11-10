Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Beyond finish lines & medals: Courage of schoolkids on display at sports meet in Ludhiana

Beyond finish lines & medals: Courage of schoolkids on display at sports meet in Ludhiana

The meet in Ludhiana provided a platform for children with disabilities

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:18 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Winners and officials after a competition during the district-level event at Government Model Senior Secondary School, PAU, in Ludhiana.
Advertisement

A lot of times, the biggest victory is not crossing a finish line or standing atop a podium. It is simply competing in an event, running a race or taking a leap.

A district-level sports meet for students with disabilities at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), was one such example as it brought forth tales of courage, perseverance and determination.

From balancing studies with family responsibilities to overcoming serious health challenges, young athletes brought their journeys to the sporting arena. Their performances in track and field events offered a glimpse into the determination with which they continue to pursue their interests despite the challenges they face.

Mohit Kumar, an 18-year-old student of Government Primary School, Model Gram, secured the bronze medal in the 400-metre race. Athletics is just one of his interests. He is passionate about painting and has displayed handmade articles at a stall outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office. After school, he helps his father run a soup cart, balancing his responsibilities at home with his education and hobbies.

Advertisement

For Sarabjit Singh, also 18, the sporting arena has become a place to demonstrate his abilities. He won the 100-metre race and finished second in the 400-metre event. His father said Sarabjit had faced challenges due to a brain-related complication since birth. It was diagnosed when he was just five years old. He has difficulty retaining information, but his family continues to encourage him to get educated and become independent.

The meet, organised for students from Classes I to XII, provided a platform for children with disabilities to participate in sporting activities, interact with their peers and gain recognition for their abilities.

District special educator Pardeep Kaur said the objective was to provide students with opportunities to showcase their talent and build confidence through sports. For many participants, the event was not merely about winning medals but about being seen, encouraged and given an equal opportunity to compete, he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts