Beyond finish lines & medals: Courage of schoolkids on display at sports meet in Ludhiana

A lot of times, the biggest victory is not crossing a finish line or standing atop a podium. It is simply competing in an event, running a race or taking a leap.

A district-level sports meet for students with disabilities at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), was one such example as it brought forth tales of courage, perseverance and determination.

From balancing studies with family responsibilities to overcoming serious health challenges, young athletes brought their journeys to the sporting arena. Their performances in track and field events offered a glimpse into the determination with which they continue to pursue their interests despite the challenges they face.

Mohit Kumar, an 18-year-old student of Government Primary School, Model Gram, secured the bronze medal in the 400-metre race. Athletics is just one of his interests. He is passionate about painting and has displayed handmade articles at a stall outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office. After school, he helps his father run a soup cart, balancing his responsibilities at home with his education and hobbies.

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For Sarabjit Singh, also 18, the sporting arena has become a place to demonstrate his abilities. He won the 100-metre race and finished second in the 400-metre event. His father said Sarabjit had faced challenges due to a brain-related complication since birth. It was diagnosed when he was just five years old. He has difficulty retaining information, but his family continues to encourage him to get educated and become independent.

The meet, organised for students from Classes I to XII, provided a platform for children with disabilities to participate in sporting activities, interact with their peers and gain recognition for their abilities.

District special educator Pardeep Kaur said the objective was to provide students with opportunities to showcase their talent and build confidence through sports. For many participants, the event was not merely about winning medals but about being seen, encouraged and given an equal opportunity to compete, he added.