BF.7 variant: Health Dept officials on toes

Ludhiana, December 24

With the threat of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 looming large after four cases of the virus were reported in the country, the district health department has also spring into action. Instructions have been issued to all government and private hospitals to be prepared for any emergency or surge.

Sampling will also been ramped up now and every positive case will be sent for genome testing. Of late, the number of samples being sent for testing had gone down to two figures. Although 286 samples were collected for testing today, the figure is far less than what the department plans to achieve.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said there was nothing to panic but one needed to be alert. “Instead of creating panic, people should started adopting Covid-appropriate behaviour. New Year is here but I would like to request people to not go out unnecessarily and avoid travelling. Wear masks, adopt social distancing and don’t forget to wash or sanitise not hands,” she said.

She added that now, sampling would be ramped up and positive cases would be sent for genome testing. “Ever since the instructions for genome testing have been issued, no person has tested positive in the district, so now whenever any sample tests positive, it will be sent for genome sequencing. Now, we have a target of collecting at least 2,000 samples each day. Sampling will be ramped up in the district,” she said.

All senior medical officers have been asked to increase testing and get isolation wards ready. The isolation ward at the Civil Hospital is also being prepared again. Private hospitals have also been asked to get the isolation wards ready and send the samples of positive cases to Medical College, Patiala, for genome testing.

“We were able to battle the third wave because of vaccination, so those who are yet to get vaccinated should get jabbed as soon as possible,” she said.