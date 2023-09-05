Bhaddo, Pujjewal teams lift kabaddi trophy

Mandi Ahmedgarh, September 4
Bhaddo and Pujjewal kabaddi teams were declared winners in their respective categories in the kabaddi tournament held at Kup Khurd village in Malerkotla district. The teams of Deogarh Kabaddi Club and Mimsa were declared runners-up in their respective categories.
Jatt Latto Wala and Jolly of Bhaddo were declared best stopper and best raider, respectively. Jashan Kakkarwal, Kala Puri, Jagtar Kup and Kala Badshapura were felicitated as the overall best performers.
Former MLA Iqbal Singh Jhundan inaugurated the tournament while KS Group of Industries Chairman Gurdeep Singh Dhiman chaired the concluding session. Sarpanch Surjit Singh was the convener of the event.
