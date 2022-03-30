Bhagat Singh hospital to be built on City Centre site: Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 29

Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi today informed that a government hospital will be built on the site of the Ludhiana City Centre project in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar area.

Gogi said, “The site of the Ludhiana City Centre project would be used for building Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Government Hospital. I would take up the matter with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on priority basis and also submit a detailed proposal in this regard.”

Gogi visited and checked the office of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust in Feroze Gandhi Market here today. He directed the staff to discharge their duties without indulging in corruption.

He sought information on the status of the Ludhiana City Centre project, downtown market in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Orient Cinema, HJ Block of BRS Nagar, XYZ blocks of Rishi Nagar, commercial complex on Rani Jhansi Road, private school in Sarabha Nagar that is allegedly being used as commercial entity, etc. He directed the LIT officers to study all these projects in detail and submit a report on next Tuesday.

He said the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab Government is focussing mainly on education and health, besides providing a corruption-free atmosphere to public. He said at present, the LIT is having Rs 150 crore in hand and all these funds will be used for development of Ludhiana.

He reiterated that any person indulging in corruption would not be spared and residents can complain on government action line 9501200200 in case any person asks for bribe in lieu of any work.