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Home / Ludhiana / Bhagat Singh photo row: Ludhiana DC says error corrected, final voter list on October 12

Bhagat Singh photo row: Ludhiana DC says error corrected, final voter list on October 12

The controversy over Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh’s photograph in the electoral roll erupted after Ludhiana Urban Congress president Sanjay Talwar raised the issue of an incorrect photograph in the voter list for Ludhiana East (60)

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 08:56 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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The final electoral roll with the correct photograph has been prepared and will be published on October 12. Tribune file photo
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Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain clarified that an incorrect photograph in an earlier electoral roll had been carried forward into the draft roll published on August 13. The error was detected during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) verification and has since been corrected.

The final electoral roll with the correct photograph has been prepared and will be published on October 12.

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The controversy over Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh’s photograph in the electoral roll erupted after Ludhiana Urban Congress president Sanjay Talwar raised the issue of an incorrect photograph in the voter list for Ludhiana East (60) on Saturday.

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Talwar said the alleged irregularities, including the inclusion of incorrect photographs in voter lists, had raised questions about the transparency and integrity of the electoral system.

“Serious questions have been raised about the credibility of the electoral process,” Talwar said, calling on election officials to investigate the matter immediately and make the necessary corrections.

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Talwar said that at serial number 422 in the voter list for booth number 38 in the Ludhiana East Assembly constituency, a photograph of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh had been used instead of the voter's photograph.

“Besides, cases of incorrect photographs have also come to light at serial numbers 5, 69, 397, 410, 747, 750, 983 and 990,” Talwar said.

He alleged that if several such irregularities could be detected during the inspection of a single booth, the voter lists for the entire constituency needed to be scrutinised carefully.

Warring raises issue on X

Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also raised the issue on social media.

“Previously, cases of irregularities regarding photographs had also surfaced in Haryana's voter list. Now, this claimed lapse in Punjab raises serious questions about the credibility of the electoral process.”

“Election Commission, respond! How are such errors occurring in the voter lists? Who will investigate them, and whose accountability will be fixed?”

“The Election Commission should conduct an impartial investigation into this matter and make the facts public. In a democracy, there should be no compromise on the purity of the voter list and the credibility of the electoral process,” he tweeted.

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