Bhai Veer Singh House overall champ

Ludhiana, December 2
Students representing Bhai Veer Singh House proved their supremacy by winning most positions to help their contingent bag the overall trophy in the 47th Annual Athletics Meet held at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, on Saturday.
In the boys’ section (U-14), Amarjot Singh and Janamveer Singh Dhillon were adjudged the best athletes in the boys’ category, and in the girls’ section (U-14), Ranauq Sidhu was declared the best.
Similarly, in the above-14 category, Gurmeet Singh and Sukhmeet Kaur were named the best athletes in the boys and girls sections, respectively.
Education Department District Sports Coordinator Kulbir Singh graced the opening function as the chief guest. He unfurled the school flag, released balloons and declared the meet open.
The participants presented a visual treat through a synchronised march-past.
