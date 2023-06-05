Bharat Mala Project: BKU protests acquisition of land for construction of highways

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 4

Farmers of several villages of the district today carried out a protest march under the banner of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) against the forcible acquisition of their agricultural land for construction of highways under the centrally-sponsored ‘Bharat Mala’ project and denial or delay in payment of compensation to the land owners.

Protest rallies were held in villages like Chhapaar, Dhurkot, Phalleal, Kalakh, Threeke, Humayunpur, Nangla and others. BKU general secretary Sudagar Singh Ghudani and other leaders, including Charanjit Singh Phallewal, Bharpur Singh Threeke and Rajinder Singh Sihar, alleged that the government was not only intimidating reluctant farmers to part with their lands and deprive them of their livelihood, but had let loose a reign of terror to make everybody fall in line.

BKU leaders said the farmers with active support from several farm bodies were continuing their fight against injustice for more than a year now, but justice had not been dispensed to the distressed families till now. “We are not accusing anybody specifically, but it remains a hard fact that those who had refused to accept payment (of compensation), were attacked repeatedly,” a BKU activist said.

Calling upon the affected farmers to remain united on a single platform and intensify their agitation so as to make their voices heard, Ghudani and other leaders announced that the awareness drive to apprise the Punjab farmers about the facts of land acquisition and state government’s stand on the Central scheme would continue and the farm bodies would put up a spirited fight against the attack of Modi-led BJP government on the farmers’ community.