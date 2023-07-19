Bharat Nagar Chowk closed for traffic, commuters left in lurch

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, July 18

After Bharat Nagar Chowk was closed for traffic movement on Tuesday, the situation triggered a major traffic gridlock, leaving commuters stranded. Commuters remained stuck in a traffic jam for around two hours.

Swift response by senior cops As information about long traffic queues reached senior police officials, DCP (Traffic) Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP (Traffic) Sameer Verma and other officials swiftly responded to the situation.

The chowk was closed early this morning due to the construction work of the elevated road project aimed at enhancing the city’s road network. The Bharat Nagar Chowk is a crucial part of the project.

However, the disruption caught many commuters off guard, resulting in a chaotic scene on roads. Commuters struck in snarl-ups has to choose lengthy detours to reach their destinations.

Since Bharat Nagar is a major intersection of the city, its closure has not only put commuters in a painstaking situation but also put the traffic police on their toes.

Commuters were found stuck in Ghumar Mandi, on Ferozepur road, at Fountain chowk, on bus stand road and near Durga Mata temple. Traffic police personnel were also present at some points to ensure traffic remain smooth but hundreds of vehicles had to crawl. At some places, some school buses were also stuck in the scorching heat.

As information about long traffic queues reached senior police officials, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP (Traffic) Sameer Verma and other officials concerned swiftly responded to the situation.

Traffic police had already shared on its social media platform regarding the closure of Bharat Nagar Chowk and enough personnel were also deployed for managing traffic, said Brar.

“For the convenience of commuters and city residents, portions of the chowk have been opened for traffic from two sides where only some vehicles would be allowed to pass while diversions will be continued. We even asked the NHAI to deploy around 25 traffic volunteers with a sole motive to keep traffic flow smooth around the chowk,” the DCP said.