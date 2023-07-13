Bharat Nagar Chowk to be closed for traffic from today

Ludhiana, July 12
Due to the ongoing construction work on the elevated road on Ferozepur Road, Bharat Nagar Chowk, a major intersection of the city, will be closed for traffic from Thursday onwards. Thus, the commuters may face more inconvenience due to the ongoing project.
The Traffic Police shared a diversion plan on its official Facebook page today. According to the plan, the routes — one from the railway station to Bharat Nagar Chowk and another from Shri Durga Mata Mandir Chowk to Bharat Nagar Chowk — will be closed.
Meanwhile, the traffic on the route between the Mini Secretariat and Mall Road has been diverted through the Nirankari Bhawan road. Furthermore, the traffic from Guru Nanak Stadium to the bus stand has been diverted via Sham Nagar.
The stretch from Mall Road to Jagraon Bridge will remain accessible to commuters. Besides, the stretch between Bharat Nagar Chowk to Mini Secretariat will remain open for light vehicles.
