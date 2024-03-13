Bharatiya Samaj Morcha stages protest over pending salaries

Ludhiana, March 12
The members of Bharatiya Samaj Morcha staged a protest outside the MC’s Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk, Ludhiana, demanding the immediate release of pending salaries for Class Four employees.
Ravi Bali from the organisation said they had staged a protest in the past when two zonal commissioners had assured them that the pending salaries of the employees would be released soon, but nothing has been done to date.
The members ‘warned’ if the salaries are not released to employees by next week, they will stage a ‘massive’ protest by surrounding the residence of the MC Commissioner.
